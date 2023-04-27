A Mason City man who possessed a firearm as a felon was sentenced Thursday to the statutory maximum term of 10 years in federal prison.

Harley Davidson Llewellyn, age 44, of Mason City received the prison term after an Oct. 26 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.

In a plea agreement, Llewellyn admitted to being convicted of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury. He admitted to knowing he was prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

The case began after Llewellyn threatened a co-worker with a firearm, which led to termination of his employment. Over the course of the next two months, Llewellyn went on a shooting spree in Mason City and fired shots from a 9 mm pistol into four houses. First, on April 7, 2022, Llewellyn shot multiple times into a house he incorrectly believed to be the home of a co-worker whom he had threatened. On April 25, 2022, he fired a shot into another home where he believed the co-worker lived and then on May 3, 2022, he fired a round into the home of his co-worker’s parents, where the co-worker previously resided. Also on May 3, 2022, Llewellyn shot into a sober living facility in Mason City.

Mason City police served a search warrant at defendant’s residence in Mason City where they located two Hi-Point 9 mm handguns, one of which had been used in all four of the shootings.

Llewellyn was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. He was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment, the statutory maximum. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Llewellyn is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and was investigated by the Mason City Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.