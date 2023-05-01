A Mason City man who possessed over 150,000 depictions of child pornography was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison after a jury returned a guilty verdict against him on November 17, 2022.

Brandon Manning, age 41, was convicted on two counts of possession of child pornography at trial. The verdict was returned following more than four hours of jury deliberations.

The evidence at trial and his sentencing showed that Manning possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including pornography of children under the age of 12 years old — including infants — on an SD card in a cellphone he attempted to destroy, as well as an internal hard drive that was found in his home, hidden in his bedroom.

Manning was also ordered to pay $118,000 in restitution to the victims and must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Manning is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.