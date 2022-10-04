Mason City man charged with burglary

A man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a Mason City residence wearing what appeared to be a bloody mask, carrying a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire in the early morning hours of Sept. 25.

According to court records, 33-year-old Keith James Ingersoll has been charged with first-degree burglary - possession of explosive or weapon. The crime is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The affidavit states that Ingersoll broke into a residence in the 600 block of Sixth Street NW at 12:32 a.m. carrying the bat. He allegedly swung the bat multiple time at two individuals present inside. The affidavit does not state the type of face mask Ingersoll was wearing. No injuries were reported and it is unclear if property was damaged.

A warrant was issued for Ingersoll's arrest on Sept. 27 and he was arrested by Mason City Police on Tuesday. He is being held on $25,000 bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. No preliminary hearing has been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.