Mason City 57, Wavery-Shell Rock 49

The Mason City girls basketball team improved its record to 3-0 on Tuesday night, as the Mohawks beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 57-49. 

Jaeda Whitner scored five 3-pointers in the game, finishing with 19 total points. Senior Anna Deets put up 12 points. 

