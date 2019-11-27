Mason City 57, Wavery-Shell Rock 49
The Mason City girls basketball team improved its record to 3-0 on Tuesday night, as the Mohawks beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 57-49.
Jaeda Whitner scored five 3-pointers in the game, finishing with 19 total points. Senior Anna Deets put up 12 points.
