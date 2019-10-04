Mason City High School homecoming King Aidan Colby and Queen Gabriela Castelan were crowned during the school's assembly and coronation on Friday.

This year's homecoming theme of Dr. Seuss gave students and staff plenty of opportunities for dress up days and activities throughout the week, including wearing class colors on "Red Fish, Blue Fish" day and Christmas outfits on "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" day. 

Mason City Homecoming 4

Students participate in class games during Mason City High School homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.

Other members of the homecoming court were Cami Despenas, Emma Servantez, Gracie Servantez, Sami Miller, Halle Espinosa, Hannah Thomas Bradley Vaith, Colby Schriever, Connor Wiemann, Tony Cadena, David Johnson and Adam Dettmer. 

The senior class placed first for the week-long student competitions, its second year in a row with a first-place finish. 

