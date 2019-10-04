Mason City High School homecoming King Aidan Colby and Queen Gabriela Castelan were crowned during the school's assembly and coronation on Friday.
This year's homecoming theme of Dr. Seuss gave students and staff plenty of opportunities for dress up days and activities throughout the week, including wearing class colors on "Red Fish, Blue Fish" day and Christmas outfits on "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" day.
Students participate in class games during Mason City High School homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Other members of the homecoming court were Cami Despenas, Emma Servantez, Gracie Servantez, Sami Miller, Halle Espinosa, Hannah Thomas Bradley Vaith, Colby Schriever, Connor Wiemann, Tony Cadena, David Johnson and Adam Dettmer.
The senior class placed first for the week-long student competitions, its second year in a row with a first-place finish.
Mason City Homecoming 1
The Mason City varsity football team rides through downtown Mason City during the homecoming parade on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 2
Mason City High School Homecoming King Aidan Colby and Queen Gabriela Castelan ride through downtown Mason City during the homecoming parade on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 3
Mason City cheerleaders lead the crowd in a chant during the pep rally in Central Park during homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 4
Students participate in class games during Mason City High School homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 5
Mason City cheerleaders lead the crowd in a chant during the pep rally in Central Park during homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 6
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 7
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 8
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 9
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 10
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 11
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 12
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 13
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 14
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 15
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 16
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 17
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 18
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 19
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 20
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 21
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 22
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 23
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 24
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 25
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 26
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 27
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 28
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 29
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 30
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 31
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 32
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 33
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 34
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 35
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.