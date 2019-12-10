Girls
Mason City 2221, Waukee 2145
The Mason City girls bowling team came out on top in its match against Waukee on Monday at Mystic Lanes, as the Mohawks beat the Warriors, 2221-2145.
Erin Lacy shot a 177 and 134 in her two games for a combined score of 311. Adrianne Ott had the best overall day for the Mohawks, shooting a 176 and 148 for a combined score of 324.
Boys
Waukee 2921, Mason City 2754
The Mason City bowling team put a solid performance, but lost to Waukee at Mystic Lanes on Monday night, as the Mohawks fell to the Warriors, 2921-2754.
Aaron Pope came away with the team-high for Mason City, bowling a 224. Nathan Frescaz was second, with a score of 203.
Iverson Quade had a two-game series high with a score of 393, while Andrew White put up a 379. The Mohawks will bowl again on Dec. 19, against Marshalltown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.