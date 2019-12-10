Girls

Mason  City 2221, Waukee 2145

The Mason City girls bowling team came out on top in its match against Waukee on Monday at Mystic Lanes, as the Mohawks beat the Warriors, 2221-2145.  

Erin Lacy shot a 177 and 134 in her two games for a combined score of 311. Adrianne Ott had the best overall day for the Mohawks, shooting a 176 and 148 for a combined score of 324. 

Boys

Waukee 2921, Mason City 2754

The Mason City bowling team put a solid performance, but lost to Waukee at Mystic Lanes on Monday night, as the Mohawks fell to the Warriors, 2921-2754. 

Aaron Pope came away with the team-high for Mason City, bowling a 224. Nathan Frescaz was second, with a score of 203. 

Iverson Quade had a two-game series high with a score of 393, while Andrew White put up a 379. The Mohawks will bowl again on Dec. 19, against Marshalltown.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments