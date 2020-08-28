MASON CITY FOOTBALL

 Skip to main content
Team: Mason City Mohawks

Head coach: John P. Lee (1st Year)

Assistant coaches: Josh Reuter, Bryan Bjorklund, Nick Trask, Clint Thomas, Dan Kamm, Matt Evans, Roman Ott, Rod Devries, Rene Recinos, Jareese Williams, David Delacey, Seth Wagner, Ray Wynter

2019 record: 1-8 (overall); 1-4 (conference)

What to look for in 2020: In a coach's first year, it is traditionally a "rebuilding" year. That isn't the case for Mason City this year. We have some great returners on both sides of the ball, and we have high expectations for the seniors. They have fought through some great adversity over the past three or four years and they have shown grit and determination to make this program theirs.

We have Connor Dalen returning to the QB position from his injury as a sophomore. We have two offensive linemen who will anchor the offense. And a deep wide receiver core with Carter Thomas returning as a junior. The defense will feature many players starting with Ben Amundsen (LB), Mike Willis (DL), Sebastian Brock(DL), Jahmen Zimmerman (DL), Taylor Worple (LB), Dante Armstrong (DB), and Thomas (DB) and Dalen (DB).

We also have one of the state's best overall kickers/punters in Eric Lensing.

Returning starters: Carter Thomas (C/WR), Dante Arndt-Sublett (C), Jahmen Zimmerman (RB), Ben Amundsen (RB), Carter Gorder (OL), Ben Pederson (OL), Taylor Worple (TE), Connor Dalen (QB as a Sophomore)

SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 @ Marshalltown ... 7 p.m. ... Marshalltown High School

Sept. 4 vs. Fort Dodge ... 7 p.m. ... Mason City High School

Sept. 11 vs. Gilbert ... 7 p.m. ... Mason City High School

Sept. 18 vs. Boone...  7 p.m. ... Mason City High School (Homecoming)

Sept. 25 @ Webster City ... 7 p.m. ... Webster City High School

Oct. 2 vs. Humboldt ... 7 p.m. ... Mason City High School

Oct. 9 @ Ballard ... 7 p.m. ... Ballard High School

Oct. 16 vs TBD ... 7 p.m. ... 1st Round Playoffs

