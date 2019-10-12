Des Moines East 17, Mason City 13

The Mason City football team lost a close game at Des Moines East on Friday night, as the Mohawks lost by their closest margin yet in a 17-13 loss.

The loss dropped the Mohawks to 0-7 on the season. They will play next Friday at Johnston, in the final road game of the season. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments