Des Moines East 17, Mason City 13
The Mason City football team lost a close game at Des Moines East on Friday night, as the Mohawks lost by their closest margin yet in a 17-13 loss.
The loss dropped the Mohawks to 0-7 on the season. They will play next Friday at Johnston, in the final road game of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.