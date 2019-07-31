A river float and cleanup will be held 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, August 3.
The public is invited to bring their kayaks or canoes to enjoy a 2.5 mile stretch of the Winnebago River, while cleaning up litter and debris along the way. A limited number of canoes will be available for use by those who need one.
Life jackets are required, and it is highly recommended that volunteers have experience canoeing or kayaking. Participants will need to arrange their own transportation to and from the event.
The cleanup float is sponsored by the Mason City Earth Day Committee, Landfill of North Iowa, and Lime Creek Nature Center.
Registration is required and can be taken care of by calling 641-423-5309.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.