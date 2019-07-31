River Tour 1

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials and staffers ride canoes down the Winnebago River in Mason City, September 2016, as they tour Iowa rivers to discuss proposed dam renovation projects.

A river float and cleanup will be held 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, August 3.

The public is invited to bring their kayaks or canoes to enjoy a 2.5 mile stretch of the Winnebago River, while cleaning up litter and debris along the way. A limited number of canoes will be available for use by those who need one.

Life jackets are required, and it is highly recommended that volunteers have experience canoeing or kayaking. Participants will need to arrange their own transportation to and from the event.

The cleanup float is sponsored by the Mason City Earth Day Committee, Landfill of North Iowa, and Lime Creek Nature Center.

Registration is required and can be taken care of by calling 641-423-5309.

