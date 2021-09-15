Mason City CSD requests written comments ahead of mask mandate discussion

Come Monday, Sept. 20, one of the items up for discussion at the Mason City Community School District Board of Education's next meeting will be whether to require masks in its schools.

Ahead of that meeting, the school board is requesting comments regarding a school mask mandate.

"Due to the physical limitations of the Board Room and the time limitations of Open Forum set by Board Policy 213, the Board is requesting written comments on this agenda item topic from the school district community and the Mason City community to help the Board make an informed decision about this question," a press release from the school district said.

The mask mandate agenda item is in response to a federal judge's order on Monday, Sept. 13, which prohibits the state of Iowa from enforcing a law preventing school boards from requiring masks to be worn in their schools.

Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the Iowa law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.

At present, Mason City Community School District's COVID-19 mitigation plan recommends but doesn't require wearing masks in school buildings.