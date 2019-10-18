The Mason City boys and girls cross country teams each finished in fourth place on Thursday's CIML conference meet at Marshalltown, one week removed from the state qualifying meet.
Junior Christian Rodriguez was the top finisher for the Mohawks, finishing eighth overall, with a time of 17:05. Senior Hannah Thompson was the girls' top runner, finishing in 16th at 20:25.9. Thompson sprinted to the finish line, passing one runner with about 20 meters remaining, to earn all-conference honors.
On the girls side, Waukee took the top spot as a team. Southeast Polk was the runner-up, and Valley finished third. Just behind Mason City, in fifth place, was Marshalltown, with Fort Dodge taking sixth.
For the boys, Southeast Polk took the top spot, with Waukee and Valley taking second and third place, respectively. Fort Dodge finished fifth overall, with Marshalltown coming in sixth.
The Mohawks will run again next Thursday, at the state qualifying meet at Marshalltown Community College.
