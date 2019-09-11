WAVERLY | The Mason City cross country team competed at Waverly on Tuesday, with several runners receiving medals for their efforts. 

The ninth grade boys won the freshman division race, with a time space of 1:41. Kevin Carney was the top finisher for the Mohawks, finishing fourth overall, with a time of 19:29. 

Junior Christian Rodriguez and senior Hannah Thomas each medaled in their respective races. Rodriguez ran in the 11th grade boys race, while Thomas competed in the seniors girls varsity race. 

The Mohawks will compete again at Luther College on Saturday. 

