The Mason City cross country team had a solid showing at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invite on Saturday, as the girls team finished 11th overall, and the boys finished 15th.
For the girls, Hannah Thomas had the best finish. She finished 35th in the varsity race, with a time of 21:50.9. Teammate Sami Miller finished 52nd overall, at 22:32.9.
On the boys side, junior Christian Rodriguez had the best finish for the Mohawks, finishing 84th overall, with a time of 18:46.2. Brayden Christiansen was the second finisher for the Mohawks, as he ran an 18:54.7.
Mason City's next race will be on Thursday, at Charles City.
