The Mason City boys and girls cross country teams both finished 13th overall in their respective races at the Luther All-American Invite on Saturday.
The boys team finished with an overall score of 410, while Bloomington Jefferson finished first, with 107 total points.
Junior Christian Rodriguez was the Mohawks' top finisher, with a time of 16:56.1, good for 17th overall. Senior Miguel Jaime finished 76th overall, at 18:12.2.
On the girls side, the team scored 379 points. The top finisher was Hannah Thomas, who finished 26th overall with a time of 20:15.9. Senior Sami Miller was next, at 70th overall, at 21:50.7.
Two other area schools competed in the meet. Charles City finished 11th overall in the girls race, and 20th in the boys race. The Osage boys team finished 26th overall, while the girls finished 24th.
