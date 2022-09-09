Mason City Country Club has new owner

The new owner of the Mason City Country Club was announced at last week’s Mason City Council meeting.

Joe Pritchard, of Pritchard Companies LLC, announced his family recently purchased the facility and grounds and have plans to redevelop the area into a destination golf course.

Pritchard said it was the worst kept secret in North Iowa that the Pritchard family had invested in the golf course and country club. “There’s a lot of synergies that we can use to highlight the project of our golf car company in the actual setting and purpose of a golf course,” Pritchard said.

In 1915 A.G Spaulding commissioned Tom Bendelow to design the golf course of the Mason City Country Club. Bendelow had been designing golf courses all over the US. The clubhouse followed in 1916.

A large-scale renovation took place in 1974, but by the end of 2020, it became obvious the outdated structure, located at 3331 19th St. S.W., needed to come down. The clubhouse cabana was kept to serve refreshments and a light menu.

The Mason City Country Club has still been holding golf outings and normal membership play. Terry Wisner, Mason City Country Club board president, said the club was owned as a nonprofit by its members, who bought in through an equity membership.

Wisner said they made the decision to sell because they were looking for an infusion of capital and someone who could construct a new clubhouse and maintain the golf course grounds.