Mason City Council approves advanced assistance application

The Mason City Council approved submitting a Federal Emergency Management Agency advanced assistance application to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security.

The application, if approved, will help with the costs associated with developing a hazard mitigation plan to detain water in the Ideal Creek watershed above the Eastbrook neighborhood and in the Mason Creek watershed upstream of South Federal Avenue in the South Carolina Terrace neighborhood.

Mason City Planning & Zoning Manager Tricia Sandahl said that in order for the city to participate in national flood insurance, it must adopt FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps.

“What was of concern to us was the significant expansion of the floodplain boundaries in the area along Mason Creek and in the Eastbrook neighborhood on Ideal Creek,” Sandahl said.

The new 100-year floodplain map put properties in the Eastbrook area onto the map for the first time and put properties on the east side of South Carolina Terrace back onto the map. Sandahl said there were areas of town that were mapped out of the floodplain, but several areas she believed the expansion didn’t make sense.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources obtained services from FEMA’s Real Time Technical Assistance Program after they reviewed the new 100-year floodplain maps. The assistance program looked at how much water would need to be stored upstream to remove all or part of the Ideal Creek and Mason Creek neighborhoods from the floodplain map.

It was determined that upstream detention would reduce the peak flow on the streams and reduce the area subject to a 100-year flood event. This would allow Mason City to request an amendment to the floodplain maps, removing most of the structures in the Eastbrook neighborhood and along Mason Creek from the map.

Sandahl explained the FEMA application is just a planning grant to conduct site evaluations and environmental assessments for the creeks' adjacent areas. “Just to tamp expectations, this is going to be a long process,” she said. She added that this will put Mason City in the position to apply for additional grants to finish the proposed projects.

The estimated cost for the project is $225,000. FEMA will pay for 75% of the cost, the State of Iowa will pay 10%, since the project is being funded from a presidential disaster declaration and Mason City will be responsible for the remaining 15%.