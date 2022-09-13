Mason City breaks ground on new airport terminal

The Mason City Airport Commission broke ground Monday for its new 23,000-square-foot commercial air-service terminal at the municipal airport.

“I traveled for 30 years, and this was my gateway to the world, right here,” said Airport Commission Chair Gary Wattnem. He said the new terminal will be state-of-the-art and user-friendly with more room and amenities to accommodate the traveling public.

The new terminal, constructed next to the existing one built in 1966, will cost an estimated $12.8 million to build. It will provide more gate-hold space for passengers, a larger security checkpoint and additional functional spaces for the airline, bus line, transportation security and airport administration.

In addition to the terminal there will also be changes to the grounds with an expanded aircraft parking apron and more parking lot space. Funding for the foundation and new terminal will come from money the airport received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) money, and through bonding from the city. The new terminal is expected to be open the summer of 2024.

“This economic engine generates upwards of $12 million a year for the Mason City and North Iowa economy,” said Wattnem.

“A lot of the economic engine is driven by our fixed-base operator, North Iowa Air Service, all the pilots and all the people who fly in and out of here. We have 50 airplanes on the airfield right now, and we’re going to take care of the problem of the waiting list, because we have a waiting list of pilots who want to be here.”

Wattnem said the groundbreaking was a symbolic gesture and there was still a lot of heavy lifting to be done. He said, “Today is just the beginning, but we’re on track.”