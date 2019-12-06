Mason City 77, New Hampton 41

The Mason City boys basketball team scored another victory on Thursday night, this time a dominant 77-41 win over New Hampton. 

The Mohawks outscored the Chickasaws in the second and third quarters by a combined score of 45-13, en-route to another big win. 

Seniors Jeffrey Skogen and Avery Mellman led the way for the Mohawks, scoring 24 and 19 points, respectively.

"This team has been so fun to coach with how well they play together," head coach Nick Trask said. "No player is concerned with getting their own but instead making the plays that are the best for team."

The Mohawks will play again on Monday, when they take on Clear Lake.

