Mason City Back-to-School Block Party at 404 North Federal Avenue Thursday

Community Health Center of Mason City will provide comprehensive back-to-school healthcare for kids, just in time for the school year's start. Come get their well-child checks, immunizations, sports physicals and dental exams completed. The Mason City Lions Club and KidSight team will offer eye exams. You can call to make an appointment to be seen from 1-5 p.m. or walk-in from 6-8 p.m. They recommend filling out registration forms online ahead of time at https://chcbp.as.me/ to speed up your visit. Call 641-450-0601 to schedule your appointment and visit chcfd.com to learn more. During the block party, the Salvation Army will be passing out backpacks with school supplies to kids aged preschool through high school. Partners at the United Way of North Central Iowa will also be on hand distributing shoes to kids. The North Iowa Youth Center will be present with fun inflatables and there will be a free meal grilled by Hy-Vee of Mason City starting at 5 p.m. Many community partners and resources will be present throughout the parking lot with games, activities, information and giveaways from 5-8 p.m. Some of them include: Mason City Police Department, Mason City Lions Club, Four Oaks, Mediacom, Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Crisis Intervention Services, Iowa State Extension and Outreach - Cerro Gordo County, CG Public Health, North Iowa Youth Center, Salvation Army, Amerigroup, Mason City Community School District and CENT Credit Union.