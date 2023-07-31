After years of vendor and attendee decline, Mason City nearly lost its farmers market in 2021.

By the end of that summer, the Mason City Farmers Market Board only had two confirmed vendors for 2022, forcing it to decide whether or not to shut down.

The board decided to persevere and make changes to drive community involvement. Now, two years later, it is starting to see a significant turnaround. It averages 15 vendors from across North Iowa and attracts several hundred visitors every week.

“For me, I have such a passion for the local food economy and giving people access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Steve Strasheim, president of the Mason City Farmers Market Board. “We have a lot of great stuff that we can grow in North Iowa, and Mason City was just too big of a market not to have a great farmers market.”

The market is held every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Park.

According to Strasheim, one of the market’s biggest downfalls was that it moved locations every year and that is was held in the afternoon when the traditional shopper would still be at work. The board’s first step was to select Central Park at is recurring location and move the market to Saturday mornings.

“This park is meant for a market,” said Strasheim. “It’s got electricity, shade and benches, not to mention the synergy from all the surrounding things like the courtyard and plaza where people can go after the market and have lunch.”

The board got to work on recruiting vendors and sponsors and decided to bring in live music and activities for every event. Coming up this summer, the farmers market will have 5K races and family fun days. For National Farmers Market week, the board plans to bring in tractors and other farming equipment for children to view and explore.

The Farmers Market also accepts SNAP cards. Those who have one can scan it at the market’s information booth and receive tokens to use for food at participating vendors. Some vendors also accept WIC cards and senior vouchers.

As the market continues to grow, Strasheim’s goal is for it to average 20-25 vendors and to be a fun, family-friendly place to go on Saturday mornings.

“It’s such a benefit to the community to have something to do and have access to the fresh produce, crafts and food vendors,” Strasheim said. “... It’s an economic driver for small entrepreneurs, and local businesses can take advantage of the foot traffic. It’s just a great thing for the community to gather around.”