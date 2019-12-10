The MacNider Art Museum has purchased a lithograph by famed American artist Mary Cassatt, which once belonged to the MacNider family.
The piece was recently auctioned off during the sale of artwork and collectables after the passing of Margaret MacNider.
The Museum Trustees and Acquisitions Committee, realizing the significance of the piece to the community as well as the provenance to the MacNider family, made plans to purchase it earlier in the fall using donations set aside for the purchase of artworks.
The piece was purchased in honor of Margaret, a lifelong museum supporter, and then it was brought to the Museum for a conservation analysis.
The artwork was in excellent shape, but it needed reframing. It was reframed and matted using museum-safe archival techniques to preserve the artwork in perpetuity.
Having just returned for the conservation work, the piece will be hung this week in time for the Museum’s annual Holiday Open House.
“It was fitting to unveil the piece to the collection at this time,” said Museum Director Edith Blanchard. “Margaret was an enormous supporter of the museum’s annual Holiday Open House both financially and also decorated the banister for many years with greenery.”
Visitors may view the piece during the regular open hours of the Museum, or at the museum’s Holiday Open House events, which include MacNider Off the Clock on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with beverages, hors d'oeuvres and music provided by Sam Crosser.
The museum will also feature Holiday Open House with Santa, many kids crafts, book readings by Mayor Bill Schickel, as well as cookies and punch from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. Both events are free to the public, thanks to the generosity of the MacNider and Dettmer families.
Mary Cassatt is perhaps one of the most famous American female artists of all time, mastering paints, pastels, and printmaking techniques. She is considered to be one of the few American Impressionist painters, having traveled to Europe to study and work much of her adult life with Impressionist masters.
The MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is located at 303 2nd Street SE, Mason City, Iowa. More information about exhibits, programs, and events can be found at the Museum’s website at www.macniderart.org or at its Facebook page. You can also call 641-421-3666 for more information.
