The NIACC soccer team fell to Marshalltown 6-2 on Wednesday in the ICCAC conference opener.
At halftime, Marshalltown held a 3-1 lead over the Trojans, and then outscored them again 3-1 in the second half, for the four-goal victory.
NIACC's goals came courtesy of Aleksander Trujic and Luke McMahon. The score was Trujic's second of the season.
The Trojans are now 3-1 on the season. They will play again on Saturday at Iowa Western.
