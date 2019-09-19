The NIACC soccer team fell to Marshalltown 6-2 on Wednesday in the ICCAC conference opener. 

At halftime, Marshalltown held a 3-1 lead over the Trojans, and then outscored them again 3-1 in the second half, for the four-goal victory. 

NIACC's goals came courtesy of Aleksander Trujic and Luke McMahon. The score was Trujic's second of the season.

The Trojans are now 3-1 on the season. They will play again on Saturday at Iowa Western.

 

