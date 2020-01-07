Manage Your Money Better This Year

It’s a new year and it can be a great time to set goals to make it the best year yet, especially financially speaking! One of those goals could be to manage your money better in 2020.

We’ve come up with some helpful tips to get you started for this year, including: financial calculators for saving money and creating budgets in a variety of situations and a super quick & easy quiz to gauge how you measure up to our recommendations. Another option is to connect with one of CLB&T’s personal bankers at any of our locations. They are here to help you review your financial goals when you’re ready.