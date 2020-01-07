Manage Your Money Better This Year
0 comments

Manage Your Money Better This Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Lady Running

Running shoes - closeup of mature, gray hair woman tying shoe laces and looking forward. Female sport fitness runner getting ready for jogging outdoors in spring. Senior fitness woman getting ready to start running workout during the sunny day. Fit and sporty short hair woman tying her laces before a run.

 ljubaphoto

It’s a new year and it can be a great time to set goals to make it the best year yet, especially financially speaking! One of those goals could be to manage your money better in 2020.

We’ve come up with some helpful tips to get you started for this year, including: financial calculators for saving money and creating budgets in a variety of situations and a super quick & easy quiz to gauge how you measure up to our recommendations. Another option is to connect with one of CLB&T’s personal bankers at any of our locations. They are here to help you review your financial goals when you’re ready.

Visit us at: https://www.clearlakebank.bank/manage-your-money-better for some great tips to get you started.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News