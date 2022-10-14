Man who set fire to LD's, laundromat pleads guilty

A Mason City man who set fire to two northside businesses last March has pleaded guilty to two counts of arson and one count of theft in Cerro Gordo District Court.

According to court records, the state is recommending three, 10-year suspended sentences and probation for 27-year-old Lil' Robert Vincent Barnes. A plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24. The state's recommendation is not binding and sentencing is up to a judge at that time.

Barnes is also charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, and two counts of felony burglary. It is unclear from the written plea of guilty if those charges will be dropped as part of the agreement. Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen was not available for immediate comment.

Court documents state that on March 17, Barnes broke into LD's Filling Station restaurant at 620 12th Street NE, stealing from the business and starting the building on fire on his way out, causing extensive damage that led to the restaurant to close for repairs. The restaurant remains closed as of Oct. 14.

On March 20, Barnes is said to have entered Coin Laundry Center at 830 12th Street NE on March 20, stealing money from a coin machine and lighting a fire while occupants were still in the building.

On March 25, Barnes apparently removed a coin machine valued at $19,000 from K & R Car Wash, located at 436 12th Street NE, (sometimes referred to locally as 12th Street Car Wash) which was subsequently found in his home.