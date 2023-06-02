We value accuracy at the Globe Gazette and try hard to avoid mistakes. if you see an inaccuracy in any news item, please bring it to our attention so we can set the record straight. Call 641-421-0524 or 800-421-0524 and ask for Local news editor Lisa Grouette.
MAKING IT RIGHT
