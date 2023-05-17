We value accuracy at the Globe Gazette and try hard to avoid mistakes. If you see an inaccuracy in any news item, please bring it to our attention so we can set the record straight. Call 641-421-0524 or 800-421-0524 and ask for Local news editor Lisa Grouette.
MAKING IT RIGHT
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
The sound of the girl's screams were played in court.
Jeffrey James Hansen
The Iowa State patrol has released the names of the people who were killed or injured in a two vehicle accident Monday afternoon, with three d…
VAN METER – Doug Taylor overcame a rough first inning to pitch an absolute gem as Newman Catholic opened the 2023 high school baseball season …