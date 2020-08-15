Main 2 Main fact box

You have permission to edit this article.
The Main to Main marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K races have been popular in Mitchell County since 2018. Now in its third year, here is a look at how the event has grown:

2018: 167 participants

2019: 199 participants

2020: 250 registered, including 17 Boston Marathon qualifiers

Important times:

4-6 p.m. Friday: packet pickup

5:15-7:30 a.m. on race day (Saturday): packet pickup

6:25 a.m.: wheelchair division start

6:30 a.m.: marathon start

