MacNider

Charles H. MacNider Art Museum

Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is hosting a Winter Break Fun class on Friday, Dec. 28, 9 a.m.-noon.

This class is for kids ages 5 and up. Students will participate in winter-themed arts and crafts projects and enjoy a morning snack.

The program is open to the public, and is $25 per child, which includes all art supplies.

Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is located at 303 Second St. NE, Mason City, and is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations are always accepted.

