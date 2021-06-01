MacNider Arts Festival and Outdoor Art Market returns to Mason City

The MacNider Arts Festival and Outdoor Art Market is back next weekend.

Events will take place on the lawns of the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum and the adjacent Mason City Public Library on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be arts activities for kids, an artists' market and musical entertainment.

Children's activities will be offered throughout the duration of the event and are free. A number of different crafts will be available to work on with volunteers to assist. This year's garden and insect "Growing With Art" theme aims to "encourage children to use their imaginations while creating fun crafts," a release about the event stated.

The live music lineup includes the Mason City Municipal Band from 9-10 a.m., the Mercury from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sam Crosser from 1-3 p.m. and 3 Wheels and a Flat from 3:30-5 p.m.