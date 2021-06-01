MacNider Arts Festival and Outdoor Art Market returns to Mason City

The MacNider Arts Festival and Outdoor Art Market is back next weekend.
Events will take place on the lawns of the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum and the adjacent Mason City Public Library on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be arts activities for kids, an artists' market and musical entertainment.
Children's activities will be offered throughout the duration of the event and are free. A number of different crafts will be available to work on with volunteers to assist. This year's garden and insect "Growing With Art" theme aims to "encourage children to use their imaginations while creating fun crafts," a release about the event stated.
The live music lineup includes the Mason City Municipal Band from 9-10 a.m., the Mercury from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sam Crosser from 1-3 p.m. and 3 Wheels and a Flat from 3:30-5 p.m.
The Art Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a number of fine artists and craftspeople. Marketgoers can purchase one-of-a-kind pieces, including pottery, jewelry, sculptures, glass and more. Participating artists include: Elizabeth Long, Sharon Smith, Bruce Litterer, Mickey & Dan Johnson, Susan Roskens, Rebecca Counts, Peggy Cornick, Tasia Hart, Anne Ferguson, Terry Ferguson, Doug Adams, Rory Mattson, Laura Ross, Shelly Laffe, Lori Biwer-Stewart, Tom Sack and Jenny Levernier.
Volunteers are still being recruited for the festival. If you're interested in lending a helping hand, contact Mara at the museum at 641-421-3666.
More details about the festival will be posted on the museum's Facebook page and its website, www.macniderart.org, as they are available.
Sponsors include Principal Foundation, Iowa Arts Council (via operations grant), North Iowa Eye Clinic, Central Park Dentistry, Clear Lake Bank & Trust, Cutting Edge Investments, Dental Center of North Iowa, Good Shepherd, Hank’s Plumbing, Kristy Marquis Insurance, Metalcraft, Pamela Little Inc., Raymond James Associates, Router 12 Networks, Schupick & Associates, & the generous people of North Iowa.
"Sponsorships such as these help insure the festival remains free for the community," the release said.
The MacNider Art Museum is located at 303 2nd Street SE in Mason City. Admission to the museum is free and currently open to the public Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.