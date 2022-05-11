 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maclane Powell at TAP’d in Clear Lake

Maclane Powell
Submitted by TAP'd

TAP’d offers live music every Friday and Saturday night! Clear Lake’s own Maclane Powell will be bringing his talents to TAP’d for a Friday show. Maclane plays all the great tunes to listen to with friends while having a few cocktails. You’ll hear new and classic country from Garth Brooks to Waylon Jennings. He’ll throw in some southern rock with songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Show starts at 9 p.m.

