Maclane Powell at TAP’d in Clear Lake

TAP’d offers live music every Friday and Saturday night! Clear Lake’s own Maclane Powell will be bringing his talents to TAP’d for a Friday show. Maclane plays all the great tunes to listen to with friends while having a few cocktails. You’ll hear new and classic country from Garth Brooks to Waylon Jennings. He’ll throw in some southern rock with songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Show starts at 9 p.m.