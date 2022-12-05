 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lutheran Women's Missionary League bake sale in Garner on Dec. 10

St. Paul Lutheran Church ethnic bake sale

Homemade pfeffernusse, Dutch letters, krumkake and German twists were among goodies for sale at St. Paul Lutheran Church's ethnic bake sale Saturday. A second sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 ASHLEY MILLER, The Globe Gazette

Lutheran Women's Missionary League of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner is hosting its 15th annual Ethnic Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. 

There will be no advance orders this year and it may be necessary to limit the number of people coming in at a time, according to a press release. Some items may have a limit to how many you can purchase to allow everyone to enjoy.

This mission project involves many hours of planning, dedication, commitment, fellowship and love, focusing on local, state, national and world-wide ministries.

LWML is an official auxilary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

