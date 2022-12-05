Lutheran Women's Missionary League bake sale in Garner on Dec. 10

Lutheran Women's Missionary League of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner is hosting its 15th annual Ethnic Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
There will be no advance orders this year and it may be necessary to limit the number of people coming in at a time, according to a press release. Some items may have a limit to how many you can purchase to allow everyone to enjoy.
This mission project involves many hours of planning, dedication, commitment, fellowship and love, focusing on local, state, national and world-wide ministries.
LWML is an official auxilary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
