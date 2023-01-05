Lutheran Services in Cerro Gordo County receives grant

Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) was recently awarded $5,000 from the Farrer Endowment Foundation to support the early childhood program efforts to prevent child abuse and increase positive outcomes for Cerro Gordo County children and their families.

According to a press release, through an evidence-based and comprehensive approach, LSI’s Early Childhood Services in Cerro Gordo County strengthen families with children under age five, preventing abuse and promoting positive outcomes for children.

“Thanks to the Farrer Endowment Foundation, LSI will be able to better serve children and families in Cerro Gordo County,” said service coordinator Elizabeth Kehret in a statement. “We are grateful for support from local foundations like the Farrer Endowment Foundation.”

Through the Healthy Families America and Parents as Teachers program, parents receive critical parenting education in the comfort of their homes. LSI’s Early Childhood workers conduct home visits to advise parents and help ensure children are reaching developmental milestones. The program also connects families with community resources and local parenting support groups, the release said.