The Bolan Trinity UM Women are hosting a Bazaar and Luncheon on Saturday, September 21, in the Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center lower level 

The Bazaar will run 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and will have baked goods, crafts, greeting cards, dishcloths, and garden products available for purchase.

A scalloped potato lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $6.00 for adults, $3.50 for children.

The Bolan Schoolhouse is located at 4206 Tulip Lane, Bolan. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

Load comments