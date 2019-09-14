The Bolan Trinity UM Women are hosting a Bazaar and Luncheon on Saturday, September 21, in the Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center lower level
The Bazaar will run 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and will have baked goods, crafts, greeting cards, dishcloths, and garden products available for purchase.
A scalloped potato lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $6.00 for adults, $3.50 for children.
The Bolan Schoolhouse is located at 4206 Tulip Lane, Bolan.
