Keep your account in the green with a Low Funds Alert on the CLB&T App:
- Login to your app
- Tap Menu/Accounts
- Tap preferred account/Settings
- Select Low Funds Alerts and enter a threshold amount. When your balance falls below that amount, you will receive a notification from CLB&T.
- Tap Save to finish
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.