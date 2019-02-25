Low Funds

Keep your account in the green with a Low Funds Alert on the CLB&T App:

  1. Login to your app
  2. Tap Menu/Accounts
  3. Tap preferred account/Settings
  4. Select Low Funds Alerts and enter a threshold amount. When your balance falls below that amount, you will receive a notification from CLB&T.
  5. Tap Save to finish

