Doctors, grandmas and friends have lots of advice for a loved one carrying a child. Avoid caffeine, shellfish and stress. Don't miss your prenatal appointments, take frequent breaks and don't get stressed out.

It's good advice and meant to protect the baby. But in incidents of domestic abuse, until "Love's Law," there were no consequences for domestic abuse against a pregnant person unless the baby dies.

Kaylee Ciavarelli learned this after a violent and terrifying incident with her then-husband. Amidst the chaos and pain, Ciavarelli realized she couldn't feel her baby moving. At seven months pregnant, kicks, twists and stretches are familiar and proof your child is alive and moving. Ciavarelli couldn't feel a thing and immediately went to the emergency room.

There, doctors and nurse spent hours searching for and maintaining a read on the baby's heartbeat. It was a tense and scary time. And while she was in pain from the attack she had suffered just hours earlier, her thoughts were on her unborn baby Love.

Ciavarelli reported the abuse to the police. Later, when she saw the charge the state had made against the man, she saw there was just one: domestic abuse. She happened to run in to one of the responding officers from that night and asked, "What about Love? Where are the consequences for what's been done to her?" That's when she learned that in order for an abuser to be charged for harming an unborn child, that child must die.

That didn't sit right with Ciavarelli. She started to ask 'Why? Why aren't there charges for what's been done to my child?'

That's when she began to advocate for unborn children, and Love's Law was put into motion.

It started on Facebook. Telling people what happened to her and Love gave her back a little of her power. There were hateful replies and some even questioned her integrity. Ciavarelli got other responses, though. Ones that validated and uplifted her. She focused on those and soon, little Love was born.

Her older children, Jaiden, 19, DeLaila, 10 and Brandon, 4, are a source of joy for Ciavarelli, who chalks up a lot of her resilience to the strong relationships she's built with the kids. "DeLaila, has always loved and supported (her) mom," she gushes. "It's not easy for a kid to hear about the things (her) mom has gone through, but she's kept it positive and always has a hug to give."

She also received encouragement and assistance from Agape Christian Family Church in Clear Lake, which set her on a path that gave to pursue justice.

When she met lobbyist Barb Hovland, that path widened and became clearer. Soon, she was walking the halls of Iowa's Capitol, with Hovland introducing her to legislators and other powerful players. On her first day in the Capitol she met state Rep. Jeff Shipley (R-Fairfield) who ultimately helped her move her bill through the legislature. She even met Governor Kim Reynolds.

Over time, that bill, which enhances a domestic-assault charge to a class-D felony when the victim is pregnant, was signed by both the house and senate, and now, Ciavarelli has turned her focus inward. "I was really expecting a 'fireworks' moment when the bill was signed. Something that made me feel like I got everything I wanted," she said. "[That feeling] didn't come and I was down about that for awhile. But, I think what it means is that I have more to do."

For now, that means talking through all sorts of situations with people she may not even know. "People message me on Facebook. They stop by my house. A lot of times they just need to share their stories." Ciavarelli doesn't mind being a sounding board to people who are healing. "Everybody goes through things differently," she explains.

For anyone who may be in an abusive relationship, Ciavarelli strongly recommends the caring professionals at Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) for any level of support.

CIS operates a 24-hour hotline. Ciavarelli reminds people that calling CIS is not like calling the police for help. Crisis Intervention staff will work with individuals at the person's level of comfort. From support while staying in a relationship, all the way to assisting in leaving the abuse and starting over.

The CIS 24-hour hotline is 855-424-9133.