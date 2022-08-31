Locally-owned in store opens in Mason City

For Alex and Shana Burr their store was an all-or-nothing venture.

“We both quit our jobs and put in every penny we had and opened this place,” Alex said.

And with that, River City Bins, located at 339 S Delaware Ave, opened June 3.

“We don’t have billboards. We have a sign on the building, a Facebook page and some business cards and now 2,500 followers. I think that's pretty good for just a few months,” Alex said.

The Burrs had never been to a bin store before visiting one that Shana’s friend opened in Waterloo. “We left the store and I told her (Shana) 'we need to do that,'” Alex said.

A bin store is a retail model in which customers can sift bins loaded with overstock, returned and slightly damaged items from Amazon and big retail stores. The price per item starts out at a certain dollar amount and gets lower in price throughout the week.

The Burrs don't believe that bin stores are just a trend.

“The way I’m looking at it is, what’s cheap is cheap. I don't think it’ll ever go out,” Alex said. “If people aren't paying retail for anything I don’t see how it could be a problem.”

Because the business resells goods from no particular vendor, the Burrs agreed the hardest part of the business is figuring out where to get the merchandise. “It's not like you're buying this (stock) individually. You don’t know what you're getting. We’ve gotten pallets of junk and had to throw the entire thing away,” Alex said.

Alex said a lot of their inventory comes from Target.

He said it’s nothing new. “They've done this ever since they've been in business,” Alex said. “I think it was nobody knew how to get ahold of the merchandise. It’s not like you can just walk into Target and say, ‘Hey, let me buy your overstock stuff.’”

What he has figured out since he’s been in business is that every piece of overstock, returned or damaged item gets sent to a warehouse by the boxful.

But not every person with a bin store can buy from any warehouse. “Some of these warehouses are so big they say if you can't buy three truckloads a week they aren't going to sell to you.” That can be a barrier since a truck loaded with boxes can cost anywhere between $25,000 and $30,000.

Fridays kick off the week with restocked items priced at $7. By Monday the items are $2 and Tuesdays are $1 days. Alex said they don’t usually have a whole lot left over when they close the doors at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

They started out big, with customers lined up along the bridge down to the highway. Things have slowed down throughout the summer with fairs and vacations. “So we’ll see what the following holiday brings,” Alex said.

One die-hard bin store customer, Chelsea Bauer, was so excited when River City Bins opened in Mason City. “I’ve gotten so many Christmas presents for my kids so far. I’ve saved so much money, getting them really nice things for $7.”

She said the secret is to always be there when they open on Friday. “Mostly, I come Friday and Tuesday, because Tuesday is $1 day, and for me that is a lot of stocking stuffers.”

“It's definitely a gamble and the crowd can get crazy, but even if I come out of here with one or two things that I'm happy with, I'm thrilled,” Chelsea said.

Alex said customers have been asking for on-line auctions. “So that is what we are doing now. We’re taking some of our bigger items that didn’t sell out on the floor, and pushing them through on 24-hour auctions,” he said. “We’ve had pretty good luck with that this last week."