Local storms, heavy wind shake North Iowa

After a night of extreme weather, North Iowans are coming together to lend a hand.

On Wednesday night, high-wind storms plowed across the state of Iowa and left a path of devastation behind.

The city of Rudd was among the communities hardest hit hard by the severe weather. "It was a scary night," Rudd resident Kristie Reinke said. "Just glad everyone was OK."

"My daughter lives in this house,” Vicky Paulus pointed. “They were trapped in the basement last night, but the neighbors came and got them out. She's (her daughter) OK, just a bit nervous and scared.”

The level of damage is obvious immediately when entering Rudd: road-closed signs are up at all of the entrances to the town, and power lines and trees are broken, sitting askew across the ground and roads.

Some buildings across Rudd sustained serious damage from the wind, including the Rudd Public Library where an entire portion collapsed, the windows were blown out and the roof was torn off.

The Rudd Historical Museum, which used to be a church, is now unrecognizable, with only a small portion of the building remaining and the rest turned to a pile of debris.

"We're trying to pack up the items in the historical society that can be salvaged," Jill Whitesell, a volunteer from Nora Springs said. "This (the museum and historical society) was one of the places that was hardest hit."

Several homes sustained broken windows, partly collapsed roofs and broken trees. One home across from the museum was nearly torn apart, with half the home now caved in.

With the catastrophic levels of damage to the town, communities from around North Iowa including Nora Springs, Rockford and Floyd have stepped in to help clean up and assist the residents who are now without water or electricity.

"A lot of people from out of town are helping today," Kailee Janssen said. "It just means a lot; my kids love to go to the library, so to get the town back up and running is a big deal."

"That's just the Iowa thing to do," Fallon Herschberger, a volunteer from Rockford, said. "I know if we were in the same situation, they'd be helping us out too."

After the whirlwind of destruction caused by Wednesday night's storm in North Iowa, schools around the area had different responses.

Mason City and Clear Lake school districts both had a normal start time on Thursday morning, while several others either canceled classes altogether or had two-hour delays because of damages or power outages. And some schools even rallied efforts to support their communities, pitching in with cleanup projects or opening up their facilities to residents.

Charles City Community School District put a notice on their Facebook post, letting the Charles City community know their students and parents that are willing to come help.

"We keep getting parents and students calling in and saying they can help others," said Charles City schools communication director Justin Devore.

Devore said their central services is keeping a list of everyone who calls in to get some assistance. Devore added their students would be working on tasks from branch cleanup to fence repair.

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock (RRMR) School District canceled its classes so staff and students were available to help the community, according to a Facebook post. A shuttle service to and from Rudd was offered, and the RRMR school building was opened up to those in the community who need showers, warmth, and meals. "They're part of our school district, so they are family," said Superintendent Todd Lichty.

According to Lichty, Rudd will have an estimated three days without water or electricity.

Osage Community School District, which canceled classes due to power outages, saw more than 20 students volunteer to help clean up affected communities. "They wanted to go out and help," said Superintendent Barb Schwamman.

"Here's the thing we know: we have strong, able bodies, and our students want to help," said Devore. "We are here to help the community, because they help us."

Off to the west, Winnebago and Hancock counties were largely spared of anything more than tree damages.

However, one exception was BC Tire & Auto in Buffalo Center, located at 101 First Ave. NW., where the intense winds peeled parts of the roof off the building.

Winnebago and Hancock counties’ emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington said it was mostly straight line winds of between 60-80 miles per hour that were experienced in both counties. Buffington said that despite strong, sustained storm-front winds, the bulk of the damage in the two counties was to trees.

"We knew in advance what this was probably going to be like," Buffington said. "We were probably fortunate that we didn't seem to have the more extensive damage like some of our neighbors to the east."

Britt City hall staff reported only being aware of some down trees and limbs, saying they had received no calls related to the storm the next morning.

"Britt was lucky," Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson said. "We didn't have any (damage) reports."

Damage reports in Forest City were almost non-existent as well.

"We fared pretty well," Forest City administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman said. "We got lucky. We picked up a few branches and took down two trees that fell over."

Huffman said the biggest storm issue in Forest City was a power outage that started around 6:30 p.m. across the town. Forest City contracts with Dairyland Power Cooperative of Wisconsin for wholesale power and Dairyland had an outage. Fortunately, Forest City Municipal Electric also has its own electric generating plant which was up and running by about 7:30 p.m. with all the town's customers back on at that time.

"It took about an hour to get it back online and fully restored to everyone," Huffman said. "Normally, it would be a little faster than that, but we've been doing some projects right now. Actually, today was the day to exercise the engines at the plant, but about all of them were up and running last night. That made for an easier day today."

In response to the widespread damage, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties on Thursday.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather, and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program. North Iowa counties covered by the proclamation include Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Wright, and Worth.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website athttps://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visitwww.iowacommunityaction.org.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

