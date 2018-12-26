River City Radio Control Club
River City Radio Control Club holds flying events and hobby shows throughout the year.

River City Radio Control Club will be holding its annual Freeze Fly at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The public is invited to participate or watch as radio-controlled hobby planes are piloted remotely from the ground.

River City Radio Control Club is a remote control aircraft club based in North Iowa. Its flying field is located directly north of Super Target, along the east edge of the Mason City Motor Speedway at 3700 Fourth Street SW, Mason City.

For more information about the event or club membership, visit www.rivercityrcclub.com.

