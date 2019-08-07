River City Radio Control Club

River City Radio Control Club holds flying events and hobby shows throughout the year.

River City Radio Control Club will be holding its weekly Novice Night 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The public is invited to learn how to be an RC pilot or watch as radio-controlled hobby planes are piloted remotely from the ground.

Free lessons take place every Tuesday night through August, and all necessary equipment is provided.

River City Radio Control Club is a remote control aircraft club based in North Iowa. Its flying field is located directly north of Super Target, along the east edge of the Mason City Motor Speedway at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City.

For more information about the event or club membership, visit www.rivercityrcclub.com.

