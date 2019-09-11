Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about the area’s wildlife and natural resources.
The center includes a library, auditorium, playful learning center, mounted animals, and live aquarium displays of local reptiles, amphibians, and fish. Just outside the building is a small amphitheatre, bird-feeding station, and picnic area.
Miles of combined paved, gravel, and dirt trails surround the center, which allow for all skill levels of hiking, as well as mountain biking, snow biking, snow shoeing, and cross-country skiing.
The grounds also feature scenic lookout points, a hike-in primitive campsite, lakeside dog training area, and designated equestrian parking and trails.
Lime Creek Nature Center is located immediately north of Mason City on U.S. Highway 65 N. Find them on Facebook for details and event information.
