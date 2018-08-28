OSAGE | Local businesses, farmers and partners to present the second annual Mitchell County Farm to Fork to be held Thursday, September 13, 2018.
It will be an evening of local flavor and connection on a local dairy farm. Learn and share ideas on the dairy industry over a unique four-course Farm to Fork meal right here in Mitchell County.
Reserve your tickets today at www.healthyharvestni.com/MitchellCoDinner.
