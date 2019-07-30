It’s important to have the right tools to succeed in school, and that is why the Corwith and Wesley offices of Iowa State Bank are sponsoring a School Supply Drive for the 2019-2020 school year to benefit Lu Verne Elementary.

The drive will give children the necessary school supplies to start the school year off on the right foot. Iowa State Bank asks for your help in making this donation drive as successful as possible.

Lu Verne Elementary seeks traditional school supplies such as three-ring binders, all sizes of Post-It notes and Expo dry erase markers. In addition, the students and classrooms need Kleenex, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and freezer zip-lock bags in the quart and gallon sizes.

In addition, the bank will serve as a collection point for Boxtops for Education throughout the year. Iowa State Bank will deliver the supplies to Lu Verne Elementary following the end of the collection period August 16.

Iowa State Bank supports the communities it serves. This is the fourteenth year for its school supply drive.

