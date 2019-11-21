West Hancock is looking to re-up its 23-year cycle of winning state football championships today as it takes on Grundy Center.
Watch the action live right here. Gametime is 1:30.
You can also make your opinions known on our social media feed. Got something to say yourself? Tweet to #iahsfb
