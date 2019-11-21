{{featured_button_text}}
West Hancock 3

A car is decorated in support of the Eagles' trip to the UNI-Dome for the state football championships this week in Cedar Falls.

West Hancock is looking to re-up its 23-year cycle of winning state football championships today as it takes on Grundy Center.

Watch the action live right here. Gametime is 1:30.

 You can also make your opinions known on our social media feed. Got something to say yourself? Tweet to #iahsfb

 Our North Iowa prep sports coverage is dependent on you. Please support community journalism by subscribing.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments