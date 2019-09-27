{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake football vs Mason City - O'Brien-Green 1

Clear Lake's Jaden O'Brien-Green (#3) moves the ball past Mason City at a home game on Friday, Sept. 20.

Gather your blankets, chairs and cheering voices: It's high school football season.

Can't make it to the game? You can follow the action live here on our social media feed. Got something to say yourself? Tweet to #iahsfb

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Want to see how your favorite high school team is doing? Check out our live scoreboard on the Sports page at GlobeGazette.com

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments