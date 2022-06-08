 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Music: Steve Boyken at TAP’d in Clear Lake on Friday June 10

Steve Boyken
Submitted Photo

Friday night belongs to Minnesota rocker Steve Boyken. Steve plays a lot of awesome '70s and '80s rock. You’ll hear all the hits from bands like Bon Jovi, Journey, Led Zeppelin, The Cars, Cheap Trip, and Electric Light Orchestra. Show start at 9p.m. at TAP’d.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

