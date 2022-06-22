 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Music: Savannah Chestnut at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City Saturday June 25

Fat Hill Brewing is located in the historic building on 17 North Federal.

Join Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome Savanna Chestnut, a singer/songwriter raised in a small Kansas farm town, at 7p.m. Savanna started writing and performing around age 13 and has been actively pursuing a career in music ever since. As a contestant on Season 20 of The Voice, Savanna earned a spot on Blake Shelton’s Team. Expect her show to be a mix of her “catchy, quirky, and honest” originals and favorite covers. Free admission.

