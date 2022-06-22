Live Music: Savannah Chestnut at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City Saturday June 25

Join Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome Savanna Chestnut, a singer/songwriter raised in a small Kansas farm town, at 7p.m. Savanna started writing and performing around age 13 and has been actively pursuing a career in music ever since. As a contestant on Season 20 of The Voice, Savanna earned a spot on Blake Shelton’s Team. Expect her show to be a mix of her “catchy, quirky, and honest” originals and favorite covers. Free admission.