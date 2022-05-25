Live music by Fernando Ufret – Farewell Bash at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City May 26

Fat Hill Brewing's good buddy Fernando and his wife are moving to Boston. Come wish him safe travels during his “goodbye-for-now” performance at Fat Hill Brewing at 7 p.m. Originally from Puerto Rico, Fernando Ufret is a seasoned musician who now spends part of each year bringing his classical-, flamenco- and Spanish-guitar infused music to the Midwest. His solo acoustic show has been running nonstop for 14 years, traveling from Aruba to Alaska. Ufret’s favorite music to play ranges from Jim Croce to Billy Joel and Michael Jackson, from the Gipsy Kings to Bon Jovi. There will be something for everyone at this fun show. No charge for admission.