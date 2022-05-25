 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live music by Fernando Ufret – Farewell Bash at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City May 26

  • Updated
  • 0
Progress 2021 - Mason City restaurants - Fat Hill Brewing

Fat Hill Brewing on North Federal Avenue in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

Fat Hill Brewing's good buddy Fernando and his wife are moving to Boston. Come wish him safe travels during his “goodbye-for-now” performance at Fat Hill Brewing at 7 p.m. Originally from Puerto Rico, Fernando Ufret is a seasoned musician who now spends part of each year bringing his classical-, flamenco- and Spanish-guitar infused music to the Midwest. His solo acoustic show has been running nonstop for 14 years, traveling from Aruba to Alaska. Ufret’s favorite music to play ranges from Jim Croce to Billy Joel and Michael Jackson, from the Gipsy Kings to Bon Jovi. There will be something for everyone at this fun show. No charge for admission.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News