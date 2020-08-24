Live monarch butterflies create unique display at Lime Creek Nature Center

After about two weeks in the chrysalis stage, the adult butterflies are ready to come out. When they first emerge, their wings are crumpled, and their bodies bloated. They have to spend the rest of the day pumping all of the fluid in their bodies into their wings so they can fly properly. The wings are also wet and need to dry off before the butterflies can fly properly. If all goes well, the butterflies can be released into the wild by the end of the day or the following morning.

The caterpillars are usually much smaller when they arrive at the nature center. Of the over fifty specimens that have been successfully raised thus far, most were collected at Lime Creek’s prairie just north of the parking lot. Nature center staff either find them as eggs or caterpillars on the many milkweed plants found on the prairie.

Eggs and small caterpillars are kept in small condiment containers by themselves until they are about an inch long. The lids have small holes poked in them to allow for air to get in, a milkweed leaf is provided for food or support, and a small moist piece of paper towel is put in as well to provide moisture.