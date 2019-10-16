Art on the Plaza will host a live demonstration featuring one of its contributing artists, noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19.
Jeweler Brenda Nesheim-Fuller will be on hand, demonstrating the process of anodizing niobium, which changes the color of the metal using low electrical currents.
Various designs and color effects can be achieved using various voltage strengths.
Nesheim-Fuller has been affiliated with the gallery since its inception in 2015, and actively contributes to the local art community.
Art on the Plaza, located on Mason City’s Federal Plaza at 11 S Federal Ave., is a shared gallery and market space featuring a number of Iowa artists with backgrounds in a wide variety of mediums.
Regular business hours are noon-4 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday.
