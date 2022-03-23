Liv McNair at TAP'd in Clear Lake on March 25

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Liv McNair will play at TAP’d to get you warmed up for the Ashley McBryde country concert at the Surf Ballroom. She will pick it back up at 11 p.m. after the concert to play another set of songs for you. Liv has hours worth of country covers to sing for you to go along with all her originals. Go into TAP’d this weekend to enjoy some awesome live music and their new spring cocktail menu.